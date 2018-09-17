Free Press Journal
Supreme Court lifts ban on sale of Saridon and 2 other drugs

Supreme Court lifts ban on sale of Saridon and 2 other drugs

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 17, 2018 03:55 pm
The Supreme Court on Monday lifted ban on sale of Saridon and two other drugs. Saridon is a medical drug which is used to get relief from headache. Last month, the ministry of health and family welfare (MOHFW) had banned the manufacture, sale or distribution of 328 fixed dose combinations (FDCs) in public interest. It had also restricted the manufacture, sale or distribution of six FDCs, subject to certain conditions.

Some other famous brands like Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s Candid Total Plus cream and Alkem Laboratories Ltd’s Taxim AZ tablets are among those hit by the ban. The decision was made on the recommendation of country’s top drug advisory body, the Drug Technical Advisory Board of DTAB. The report said that 328 FDC’s would be a risk for health.

In response to the ban, Drugmaker Wockhardt had moved High Court against the ban as its anti-inflammatory drug—Ace Proxyvon- is one of the FDC medicines affected. Deepnath Roychowdhury, the president of Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association had said that the ban on 328 combination drug would have an impact on the estimated market worth Rs. 1600 crore a year.


