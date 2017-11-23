Supreme Court, High Court judges to get salary hike

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to revise the pay scales, allowances and pensions of the Supreme Court and High Court judges in the backdrop of the Seventh Central Pay Commission with retrospective effect from 1.1.2016.

As per the proposal, the chief justice of India will get Rs 2.80 lakh per month and judges of the Supreme Court and chief justices of the high court Rs 2.50 lakh a month. Judges of the high courts will get Rs 2.25 lakh per month. A Supreme Court judge, at present, gets Rs 1.5 lakh a month in hand, after all deductions.

The Cabinet also gave a go-ahead to all 326 central public sector undertakings to enter into wage negotiations with the employees’ representative that will benefit an estimated 9.35 lakh employees. The wage revision is for five years in case of many PSUs and for ten years in the case of others.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who briefed the media on the cabinet decisions along with Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, said the government’s endeavour will be to push the two bills for raising the judges’ wages, etc. in the coming session of Parliament. There are separate Acts for the Supreme Court and the High Court judges and as such their revision requires Parliament’s nod.

Prasad said the revision will benefit 31 sitting judges of the Supreme Court as also 1079 High Court judges and around 2500 retired judges whose pension will go up.