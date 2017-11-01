Supreme Court asks Centre to constitute special court for cases against MPs, MLAs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to constitute special courts on lines of fast track courts for expeditious disposal of cases pending against parliamentarians and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The Apex Court also asked the Centre to apprise it as to how much amount would be spent on constituting the special courts.

Apex Court gave its decision after the Election Commission asked the judicial body that there should be a life term ban on convicted parliamentarians and MLAs from contesting elections.

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking debarring of convicts for life from contesting polls and stopping them from entering judiciary and the executive.