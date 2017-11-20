Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to go abroad

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday permitted Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, to go to Britain for the admission of his daughter to Cambridge University.

Karti Chidambaram had sought the court’s permission to go to Cambridge from December 2, assuring that he will come back on December 10.

Permitting junior Chidambaram to fly abroad, the bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, said if he fails to return by December 10, it will be treated as contempt of court.

The apex court directed Karti Chidambaram to file an undertaking to that effect.

The court order came after the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating his alleged role in facilitating the 2007 Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance for INX Media Ltd when his father was the Finance Minister, put up certain conditions to be imposed on Karti Chidambaram if court permits him to go abroad.