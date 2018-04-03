Supreme Court agrees to hear Centre’s review petition against its SC/ST verdict

Supreme Court agrees to an open court hearing on Centre’s review petition over judgement on SC/ST Act. Attorney General (AG) K K Venugopalsoughtd urgent hearing of the review petition in the SC/ST matter at 2 PM today. Supreme Court bench asks AG to seek from the CJI the constitution of the same bench which passed the SC/ST verdict.

In a bid to protect honest public servants discharging bonafide duties from being blackmailed with false cases under the SC/ST Act, the apex court on March 20 diluted its stringent provisions mandating immediate arrest under the law. The union government, in its review petition, said the verdict has “wide ramification and implication resulting in dilution of the stringent provisions of law enacted under the 1989 enactment.

Also Read: Centre seeks review of SC/ST Act verdict, Supreme Court decline urgent hearing on similar plea

“It(the verdict) adversely affects a substantial portion of the population of India being the members of SC/ST. It is also contrary to the legislative policy of Parliament as reflected in the Prevention Of Atrocities Act 1989”. The review petition said “it has escaped the consideration of this court that contrary to the assertion of any misuse of the 1989 Act, the facts and data have demonstrated a weak implementation of the said Act, thereby endorsing the requirement for a strict interpretation of the deterrent provisions contained therein”.

On the other hand, the plea filed by All India Federation of SC/ST Organisations, a conglomerate of nearly 150 employees’ groups, said that after the March 20 verdict, large-scale nationwide violence has taken place in which several people have lost their lives. The Federation also sought urgent hearing of the writ petition by tomorrow. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, however, said the petition would be heard in due course and there was no urgency to hear it.