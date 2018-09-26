‘Sunlight the best disinfectant’, says SC while allowing live streaming of court proceedings

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to live-streaming and video recording of court proceedings. The apex court said that necessary rules for balancing rights of public and protecting dignity of litigants will be placed soon.

“Sunlight is the best disinfectant”, the bench said while allowing live streaming of court proceedings.

Live-streaming of court proceedings will effectuate the “public right to know” and bring in more transparency in judicial proceedings, the court said.

The verdict was passed on a batch of petitions, including those filed by senior advocate Indira Jaising, law student Snehil Tripathi and NGO ‘Centre For Accountability and Systemic Change’ on the issue.