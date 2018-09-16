Sunday Gyaan! With petrol price set to touch Rs 90 a litre in Mumbai, here’s how to check fuel prices

Nowadays, before travelling people first check is fuel prices, as petrol and diesel prices are scaling new highs every day on account of rupee depreciation and rise in international oil rates. The petrol price is about to touch Rs 90 in Mumbai. As on September 15, the price was hiked by 35 paise and diesel rates went up by 24 paise. So petrol in Mumbai now (as on September 15) costs Rs 89.01 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 78.07 a litre.

A combination of a dip in rupee value against the US dollar and rise in crude oil prices has led to a spike in pump prices since mid-August. Petrol price has since risen by Rs 4.20 per litre and diesel by Rs 4.53 – the most in any one-month period since the daily revision in fuel prices was introduced in June last year. Rates vary from city to city and from the pump to pump depending on local taxes and transportation cost.

The government in June last year decided that petrol, as well as diesel prices across the country, will be revised on a daily basis in sync with international rates as happens in most advanced markets. Petrol and diesel price will change on a daily basis by a few paise per litre depending on the movement of oil prices in the international market and variation in foreign exchange rates. Rates will vary from city to city as well as from petrol pump to petrol pump with Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) deciding to follow a marginal differential pricing. State-run Indian Oil, HPCL, and BPCL account for more than 90 percent of refuelling stations in the country.

The daily revisions of fuel prices are making it hard for the common man to keep track of the prices. While common man is keeping eye on fuel prices every day, you may wonder where to check them. So here are some methods to check petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis:

Consumers can check fuel prices in 4 different ways:

Websites

People can simply visit individual websites of the three major petroleum companies and get daily petrol and diesel prices.

BPCL: www.bharatpetroleum.com

HPCL: www.hindustanpetroleum.com

Indian Oil: www.iocl.com

Apps:

If you are too bored to go to a website, then one can download mobile app of the major petroleum companies, which also gives access to a range of features – price updates, a pump locator, bill payments and others.

Indian Oil has an app called Fuel@IOC and it is available on both Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

BPCL customers can download the SmartDrive app which is available on both Google and Apple stores.

HPCL’s app is called My HPCL and it too is available in both stores.

SMS

People can also check fuel prices via SMS. By sending an SMS to a particular registered number and they will get notified about the current price. But a dealer code is needed before sending the SMS, this can be found at each pump or can be checked on the petroleum company’s website.

Indian Oil customers can send RSP <dealer code> to 9224992249.

BPCL customers must send RSP <dealer code> to 9223112222.

HPCL customers will have to send HPPRICE <dealer code> to 9222201122.

Helpline

Bharat Petroleum has the facility of customer care helpline number. According to its website, BPCL’s Customer Care SmartLine is “a single window system to listen to queries, suggestions, feedback, and compliments related to any of our products and offerings.”

BPCL Customer Care SmartLine 1800 22 4344