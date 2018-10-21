Sunday Gyaan! All you should know about Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)

The ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’ (PMAY) was first envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. The scheme was launched in 2015. The initiative in which affordable housing will be provided to the urban poor with a target of building 20 million affordable houses by 2022. The policy is meant to promote affordable housing for those belonging to economically weaker sections of society and low-income groups.

The PMAY has two components, namely Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) (PMAY-U) for the urban poor and Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin) (PMAY-G and also PMAY-R) for the rural poor. This scheme is converged with other schemes to ensure houses have a toilet, Saubhagya Yojana electricity connection, Ujjwala Yojana LPG gas connection, access to drinking water and Jan Dhan banking facilities, etc.

The PMAY has four important components:

In Situ Rehabilitation: This is applicable for those citizens who are from slums.

Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC): This is applicable to those citizens who have land of their own and are interested in construction/enhancement.

Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS): Citizens who can afford to purchase land/home or modify their existing home should select the credit linked subsidy scheme. Under this plan, citizens will get a subsidy on the home loan.

Affordable Housing in Partnership: This criterion is applicable to those who neither have any land to construct a house nor can they afford a home loan.

Who is eligible for the scheme?

Beneficiary max age 70 years, 1: EWS (Economic Weaker Section) annual income less than Rs 3 Lakh LIG (Lower Income Group) Annual Income Rs 3,00,001 to 6,00,000 Mid Income group since Feb 2017, Annual Income is Rs 6,00,001 to a maximum of Rs12 lakh And, the Middle Income Group (MIG) – II will comprise of households having an annual income between Rs.12, 00,001 up to Rs.18, 00,000. The beneficiary should not have an own dwelling unit on the name of any family member in any part of India.

How you can apply

– Log on to the official PMAY website: http://www.pmaymis.gov.in/

– Click on ‘Citizen Assessment’.

– Click on ‘Benefits under other 3 Components’.

– Enter your Aadhaar number without spaces in the provided box and click ‘Check’.

– Upon entering the correct Aadhaar number, you will be provided with a PMAY application form. Fill it with accurate personal, contact, bank account, income, and Aadhaar information.

– Tick the box stating you are aware of any claims etc. and enter the security captcha.

– Click on ‘Save’.

– You will be provided with an application number. Save or print it for future reference.