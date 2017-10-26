Free Press Journal
Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi High Court to resume hearing today

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi High Court to resume hearing today

— By Asia News International | Oct 26, 2017 09:12 am
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday will resume hearing in connection with the mysterious death of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar, at a suite in Delhi’s Leela hotel. The delay in investigation was caused by the delay in de-sealing of the suite. The hotel suite was finally de-sealed on October 16, three years after the room was sealed for investigation.

The Delhi Police, which was vested with the responsibility of de-sealing the suite, has on several occasions come under the fire of judiciary, for delaying the task. On October 10, Delhi Police was granted six days to comply with court’s earlier order to de-seal Hotel Leela’s suite no. 345, as the police reasoned it awaited results from the forensic laboratories.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy, earlier this year, on July 6 had filed a PIL in the Delhi High Court seeking a court-monitored enquiry into the mysterious death of Pushkar. He has now demanded to make the Enforcement Directorate (ED) a party in the case and the matter has also to be investigated under the PMLA. Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, was found dead at a suite in a five star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.


