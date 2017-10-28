Sunanda Pushkar case now depends on police report: Subramanian Swamy

Mumbai: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy alleged that Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Shashi Tharoor, was killed as she was about to expose the wrongdoings of her husband in Indian Premier League (IPL). Swamy made this statement a day after Delhi High Court dismissed his plea probing into her death.

Swamy, who was in the city for a book launch, told The Free Press Journal, “The Delhi police has to file a report. If they file for a closure report then we have easy way to go. Just because the judge misbehaved, I will not do that.”

He further added, “I will deal with the judge in some other way.” He claimed that the judicial colleagues of the judge were very upset the way the Delhi High Court judge behaved with him. He added that soon everyone will discover why the judge behaved the way he did. Swamy stated that the judge did not let him speak. “The judge asked for the fact but case was to understand if the police closed the case or if they filed a charge sheet.”

Further commenting about the Pushkar case, he said supari was given to kill her. “Lot of people were involved,” Swamy alleged. He alleged this whole case is around money and also Tharoor is involved too. Taking a dig at Congress, Swamy claimed that Tihar Jail will soon have new entrants which will include all top Congress leaders. He ensured that he has enough proof in National Herald case to get Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi face prison term by May next year.

He added Modi should spend next year just fighting against black money, without making people stand in queue.