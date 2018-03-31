Statue vandalisation continues: Ambedkar statue vandalised in Allahabad
Lucknow: A statue of Dalit icon Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was vandalised in Allahabad on Saturday, police said. The statue with its head chopped off was found by residents at a park in the city’s Trivenipuram locality. “We are aware of the matter and are trying to locate the suspects,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Allahabad Aakash Kulhari told IANS. He said a case has been registered and ruled out any tension in the area following the incident. A similar incident took place in Meerut on March 7.
JUST ARRIVED
- ‘RANDEEP’ Wedding? Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh may tie the knot this year, four dates shortlisted
- Movie Review: Ram Charan Teja transforms in ‘Rangasthalam’
- CBSE paper leak: Over 14 lakh CBSE Class X students will not give retest in Maths, says HRD Minister Javadekar
- Ujjain: Two cases of kidnapping reported
- Nora Fatehi feels it is time to take strict action against cyber bullies
EDITOR’S PICK
Meeting between Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping an exercise in geopolitics
The landmark ‘secret’ meeting between North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this week in Beijing…
Democratic spirit hit as institutions are mauled
Recent signals from Indian polity are disconcerting for the country’s governance and for the credibility of key institutions. The budget…
Equality of pay, lingo and recognition
India has had a female prime minister, Indira Gandhi, and quite a few women politicians, but ask a kid to…
Taking care of the human cargo
The Don Pacifico affair is history’s best-known instance of a government flexing its muscles to protect its citizens abroad. It…
Mamata Banerjee nursing prime ministerial ambitions
The Opposition’s search for unity and a leader to challenge the BJP seems to be proceeding in a rather fitful…