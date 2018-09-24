Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment 2018: Needed 1141 people for various posts; 10th, 12th pass, graduates can apply
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced vacancy for 1141 people in various posts. The last date to apply the application form is September 30. 2018. The submission process was started on September 5. The applicants who are applying for the post should go through the official notification before submission of forms.
The candidates should visit ssconline.nic.in or ssc.nic.in to check the detailed information for applying to any posts.
There are 1141 vacancy for various posts.
Junior Engineer (Q.A.): 109 posts
Scientific Assistant: 96 posts
Data Processing Assistant: 48 posts
Botanical Assistant: 31 posts
Junior Physiotherapist: 9 posts
Library & Information Assistant:9 posts
Jr Physiotherapist: 6 Posts
Investigator Grade-II: 3 posts
Fertilizer Inspector: 2 Posts
Jr. Physiotherapist: 2 Posts
Dietician Grade-III (Jr. Dietician): 2 Posts
Junior Physiotherapist: 2 Posts
Dietician Grade III: 2 Posts
Sub-Editor (Hindi): 1 Posts
Sub-Editor (English): 1 Post
Library Information Assistant: 1 Post
Junior Physiotherapist: 1 Post
Senior Scientific Assistant (Toxicology): 1 Post
Geographer – 1 Post
Sr Instructor(Weaving): 1 Post
Sr Hindi Typist: 1 Post
Sound Technician: 1 Post
Accountant: 1 Post
Junior Seed Analyst: 1 post
Heraldic Assistant in History Division: 1 post
Qualification
Those who have passed 10th/12th and are graduates can also apply for the various posts. The candidates should visit the official website to check minimum qualification required for which job.
Selection procedure
The selection procedure will be on the basis of written test and interview.
Application fee
Fee for the General Category candidates is Rs. 100, while SC/ST/PWD and Women candidates are exempted from paying application fee. Only SBI Challan will be accepted.