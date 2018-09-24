Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment 2018: Needed 1141 people for various posts; 10th, 12th pass, graduates can apply

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced vacancy for 1141 people in various posts. The last date to apply the application form is September 30. 2018. The submission process was started on September 5. The applicants who are applying for the post should go through the official notification before submission of forms.

The candidates should visit ssconline.nic.in or ssc.nic.in to check the detailed information for applying to any posts.

There are 1141 vacancy for various posts.

Junior Engineer (Q.A.): 109 posts

Scientific Assistant: 96 posts

Data Processing Assistant: 48 posts

Botanical Assistant: 31 posts

Junior Physiotherapist: 9 posts

Library & Information Assistant:9 posts

Jr Physiotherapist: 6 Posts

Investigator Grade-II: 3 posts

Fertilizer Inspector: 2 Posts

Jr. Physiotherapist: 2 Posts

Dietician Grade-III (Jr. Dietician): 2 Posts

Junior Physiotherapist: 2 Posts

Dietician Grade III: 2 Posts

Sub-Editor (Hindi): 1 Posts

Sub-Editor (English): 1 Post

Library Information Assistant: 1 Post

Junior Physiotherapist: 1 Post

Senior Scientific Assistant (Toxicology): 1 Post

Geographer – 1 Post

Sr Instructor(Weaving): 1 Post

Sr Hindi Typist: 1 Post

Sound Technician: 1 Post

Accountant: 1 Post

Junior Seed Analyst: 1 post

Heraldic Assistant in History Division: 1 post

Qualification

Those who have passed 10th/12th and are graduates can also apply for the various posts. The candidates should visit the official website to check minimum qualification required for which job.

Selection procedure

The selection procedure will be on the basis of written test and interview.

Application fee

Fee for the General Category candidates is Rs. 100, while SC/ST/PWD and Women candidates are exempted from paying application fee. Only SBI Challan will be accepted.