SSC declares Junior Engineer 2017 result today, check at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Junior Engineer 2017 result. The candidates can check their results on the commission’s official website, ssc.nic.in. According to reports, the SSC will today (October 15) declare the results of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying, and Contract) Examination-2017 Final Result. As per the official notification, a total of 341 vacancies of Junior Engineer and 5000+ Posts of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI to be recruited by the commission.

The online registration for SSC JE 2017 was started in the month of October – November 2017. The first computer-based test was conducted in the month of January 2018 and the second was in June 2018. SSC JE 2017 Exam was conducted in two phases. Both paper 1 and paper 2 are Multiple Choice Questions. Paper 1 carried 200 marks while paper 2 was of 300 marks.

Steps to check SSC JE 2017 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website, you will find the SSC JE 2017 Exam Result link. Click on the link.

Step 3: Once you click on the link, it will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter your SSC JE 2017 registration number and other details as required. Click Submit.

Step 4: SSC JE 2017 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download for further reference