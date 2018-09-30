SSC GD Constable recruitment 2018: Last date to apply is today , registration window will close at 5 pm at ssc.nic.in; follow these steps to apply
Last date to apply for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) GD Constable recruitment in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) is today. So all the candidates who want to apply for the posts, can visit the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in and ssconline.nic.in and apply. The registration window will close at 5 pm today.
SSC GD constable 2018: How to apply
1) Log on to the official website – ssc.nic.in, ssconline.nic.in
2) Click on the link which reads- ‘SSC Recruitment 2018’
3) Click on the desired post you would wish to apply for
4) Enter the required details
5) Click on submit
6) Pay the application fees
7) Take a print out of the filled form for future reference
Application fees: A candidate has to pay Rs 100