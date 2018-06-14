SSC CHSL Tier I exam result 2018 likely to be declared tomorrow at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Service Commission (SSC) will be announcing the result of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier I examination 2017 tomorrow i.e. on June 15. As per the official website, tomorrow is the tentative day for the release of the result. Candidates will be able to check the results at the official website of the Commission- ssc.nic.in. The exam was conducted from March 8-28. The exams was computer-based and the answer keys for the same were also uploaded earlier.

Steps to check the result:

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Latest news’, click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Staff Selection Commission is conducting CHSL Exam to recruit 3259 Posts of Data Entry Operator, Lower Division Clerk, Court Clerk and Postal Assistants/Sorting Assistants. SSC CHSL Exam 2017 will consist of three stages: Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III. The candidates will be shortlisted for Tier II on the basis of their performance in Tier-I. Only those will be able to appear in the Tier II exam who will qualify in Tier –I. There may be different cut offs for different posts in Tier-I and subsequent Tiers.