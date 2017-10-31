SSC CGL 2017 Tier I Result Declared; check at www.ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of the combined graduate level (CGL) examination 2017 held in August. Every year, the SSC releases recruitment notification to fill vacant posts in various ministries, departments, and organisations in the government.

The exam was conducted on computer based mode from 5 August to 24 August at various centers across the country. A total of 15,43,418 candidates had appeared for the test. Based on the results of CGL (Tier-I) Exam, 2017 the total number of candidates who are provisionally qualified for Tier-II and Tier-III are as follows: Tier-II (Paper-I and II) and Tier-III: 1,50,404

Tier-II (Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III) and Tier-III: 10,311 (Only for post of JSO)

Tier-II (Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV) and;

Tier-III: 15,450 (Only for posts of AAO)

Out of this, reports said, results of ten candidates with roll numbers 2201026842, 2201045468, 2201062554, 2201098871, 2201105924, 2201272135, 2201293503, 2201325697, 2402006180, 2402019194 have not been declared due to court orders.

How to check the result

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission, www.ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the results

There will be two options write up and results

Click on results to check your name and roll number in the pdf file

To view cut-off marks category-wise, click on ‘write-up’

Check and download the results

There are chances that official website will be slow due to heavy traffic on it. It is advisable to look at the result after some time.