South superstar Kamal Haasan says there is Hindu terror, BJP demands proof

— By Salman Khan | Nov 02, 2017 04:33 pm
Kamal Haasan has invited another controversy. He has written a column in his weekly Tamil magazine ‘Ananda Vikatan’ saying you can’t say there is no Hindu terror. Earlier, Hindu extremists held dialogue, now they indulge in violence. He further writes that people have lost faith in Satyameva Jayate. “Truth alone triumphs has now become strength alone triumphs. This has made people inhuman,” he said. This could be seen as another signal from the actor that he desires to keep BJP at a distance.

The comment from the veteran actor comes right before he is revving up to kickstart his political career, having met Arvind Kejriwal sometime back. Haasan who has been active with his political commentary recently also accused the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu of being seeped with corruption.

Aslo Read: Kamal Hassan takes jibe at two AIADMK factions

BJP, which is trying to expand it legs in the state, has rubbished Kamal’s statement and criticised his article, asking for proof. “A superstar like Kamal Haasan should speak with some degree of responsibility. What proof does he have to make such a sweeping comment?” party spokesperson Narayanan Tirupati told Hindustan Times.


Tirupati went on to say that Haasan should speak on corruption in the film industry, instead of making “outlandish” claims. “He must either provide proof or apologise for his irresponsible blabbering,” he said, pointing out that it were minority groups who stalled the release of his film ‘Viswaroopam’ in Tamil Nadu until five scenes were censored.

 

