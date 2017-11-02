JUST ARRIVED
- South superstar Kamal Haasan says there is Hindu terror, BJP demands proof
- The Ashes: Setback for England as Moeen Ali, Steve Finn injured during training
- US gives list of 20 terror groups to Pakistan
- Not just Shah Rukh Khan, this actor is also celebrating her birthday today; find out who
- Bihar: Four die after consuming tea laced with poisonous pesticides
EDITOR’S PICK
P Chidambaram glosses over Kashmir reality
Only the naïve fools will delude themselves with the notion that when Kashmiris demand `aazadi’, they do not seek separation,…
What do rentals say about Maximum City Mumbai?
Ask most people about expensive cities. They will tell you that New York is an expensive place to stay in.…
India is thwarting China on control of sea lanes
It is heartening that India is now responding, albeit haltingly and uncertainly, to the need to spruce up its naval…
Donald Trump: A lame duck in Washington?
Yet to complete a year in office, the US President Donald Trump may have already become a lame duck. Given…
Beyond the ban on cattle slaughter
The increase in the population of economically unviable cattle is a sure threat not only to the dairy economy but…
South superstar Kamal Haasan says there is Hindu terror, BJP demands proof
Kamal Haasan has invited another controversy. He has written a column in his weekly Tamil magazine ‘Ananda Vikatan’ saying you can’t say there is no Hindu terror. Earlier, Hindu extremists held dialogue, now they indulge in violence. He further writes that people have lost faith in Satyameva Jayate. “Truth alone triumphs has now become strength alone triumphs. This has made people inhuman,” he said. This could be seen as another signal from the actor that he desires to keep BJP at a distance.
The comment from the veteran actor comes right before he is revving up to kickstart his political career, having met Arvind Kejriwal sometime back. Haasan who has been active with his political commentary recently also accused the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu of being seeped with corruption.
BJP, which is trying to expand it legs in the state, has rubbished Kamal’s statement and criticised his article, asking for proof. “A superstar like Kamal Haasan should speak with some degree of responsibility. What proof does he have to make such a sweeping comment?” party spokesperson Narayanan Tirupati told Hindustan Times.
Tirupati went on to say that Haasan should speak on corruption in the film industry, instead of making “outlandish” claims. “He must either provide proof or apologise for his irresponsible blabbering,” he said, pointing out that it were minority groups who stalled the release of his film ‘Viswaroopam’ in Tamil Nadu until five scenes were censored.