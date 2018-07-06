South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit India from July 8-11

New Delhi: President of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Moon Jae-in will make his first ever state visit to India from July 8 to July 11. On the visit, he will be accompanied by senior members of his cabinet, officials as well as industry captains. First Lady Kim Jung-sook will also be accompanying the President.

He will attend an India-Korea Business Forum on July 9. On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Moon will together visit the Gandhi Smriti. Thereafter, they will also visit a Samsung plant in Noida. President Moon will be given a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on July 10. Prime Minister Modi will then hold official talks with President Moon in Hyderabad House, which will be followed by a lunch.

The two leaders will also address the India-ROK CEOs Roundtable. Some agreements are also expected to be signed. In the evening, President Moon will meet the President of India, who will also host a banquet for the visiting dignitary and his delegation at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. President Moon will depart New Delhi on the morning of July 11. Prime Minister Modi had visited ROK in May 2015, which helped elevate India-ROK relations to a ‘Special Strategic Partnership’. The talks during the visit will cover a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues of shared interest with a view to further strengthen the ‘Special Strategic Partnership’ between our two countries.

Another focus of the visit will be opening new avenues for expansion of the partnership, particularly in the economic domain. The bilateral trade between the two countries surpassed USD 20 billion last year, with also investments are rising. ROK is also partnering with many of India’s flagship projects like ‘Make in India’, ‘Skill India’, ‘Digital India’, ‘Start-Up India’, etc. A financing arrangement of USD 10 billion has been set by the ROK for infrastructure development in India. “Recognising the ancient ties that bind the two countries together and the role of our respective peoples – businesspersons, entrepreneurs, students, tourists – in bringing us closer, the two sides also working to further expand our people-to-people and cultural ties,” an official government release stated.