Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital, nothing to worry says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Congress President Sonia Gandhi was on Friday admitted to the city’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) after she complained of stomach upset. She was taken ill while in Shimla and was brought to Delhi for treatment.

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi said his mother caught a stomach bug while in Himachal Pradesh but is much better now.

“Ma (Sonia) was in Shimla and caught a stomach bug so we got her back. Nothing to worry, she’s much better. Thanks for the tremendous love and concern,” said Rahul Gandhi on Twitter.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Twitter: “Congress President Sonia Gandhi was indisposed with a minor issue and is absolutely fine and healthy. We thank all well wishers for the concern.” According to D.S. Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) SGRH, Sonia Gandhi was brought to the hospital at around 5 p.m.

Rana said the 71-year-old political leader was under observation. Sonia Gandhi had been admitted to SGRH earlier for a shoulder injury and respiratory related problems.