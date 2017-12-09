Sonia Gandhi turns 71, PM Modi wishes Congress President on birthday
File Photo
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.
Extending his wishes to 70-year-old Gandhi, Modi said on Twitter that he prays for her long life and good health.
Birthday greetings to Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi. I pray for her long life and good health.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2017
A bitter political battle is on in Gujarat between the BJP and the Congress, with Modi and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi mounting attacks on each other. Rahul Gandhi is soon to succeed his mother Sonia Gandhi as the Congress president.
Sonia Gandhi, who has been facing health issues, has not campaigned till now in the Gujarat Assembly polls.
Tagged with: Congress gujarat assembly elections Narendra Modi Prime minister Narendra modi Sonia Gandhi Sonia Gandhi birth date Sonia Gandhi birthday