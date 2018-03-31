Six-year-old boy’s body found in Delhi, police suspect he may been sexually assaulted

New Delhi: The body of a six-year-old boy, who was missing from his house, was found in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera, with the police suspecting that he was sexually assaulted before being killed, police said on Friday.

The boy was missing from March 27 from his house in Kapashera. On the intervening night of March 27 and 28, his body was found, they said. Subsequently, the police zeroed down on his 27-year-old neighbour, who had lured him and then allegedly killed him, police added. It is suspected that the neighbour had a grudge against the boy’s family and that is why he killed him, they said. Police was also probing whether the boy was sexually assaulted, they said, adding that the post-mortem report was awaited in the matter to establish the sexual assault angle.