Shopian Killings: Centre files plea to quash FIR against Major Aditya

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday moved an application in the Supreme Court to quash the FIR registered against Major Aditya Kumar of 10 Garhwal Rifles, in connection with the civilian killings during a firing incident at Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian. Talking to ANI, advocate Aishwarya Bhati, representing Major Aditya’s father Lieutenant Colonel Karamveer Singh said, “The Centre has today moved an application to quash the FIR registered against Major Aditya in connection with the Shopian firing incident case.”

On March 5, the Supreme Court had ruled that no probe shall be initiated against Major Aditya Kumar till the next date of hearing in connection with the case. The next date of hearing is scheduled on April 24. Earlier, the apex court had ordered a stay on the FIR in response to a plea filed by Late Aditya’s father Lt. Col. Karamveer seeking to quash the FIR. On January 27, three civilians were killed after Army personnel fired at a stone-pelting mob of protesters in Shopian district.

Over 200 protesters pelted stones at the Army convoy, following which the army personnel shot in the air in self-defense. Thereafter, the state police filed an FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the Major and his Army unit of 10 Garhwal Rifles.

Subsequently, the Army filed a counter FIR in response.