Shocking Video! Man assaults woman in Indore gym after she complains about him

In a shocking video that has surfaced on the internet, a man punched and kicked a woman at a gym in front of all the people present after she complained about his behavior during workout. But the worse part was, the crowd of the gym-trainees who are apparently body-builders, chose to remain mute spectators.

The video that is reportedly of a gym in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was posted by the Twitter handle of news agency ANI.

#WATCH Man punches & kicks a woman at a gym in #Indore after she complained about his behavior during workout #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/eFQWUrMlbz

In the sixteen seconds of the appalling video, the man is seen turning around and punching the woman in her head. The punch was dealt with a force that pushed the woman two-three steps forward. As she reeled in shock holding her head, the man kicked her in the leg, making her fall on her knees. The woman can be seen kneeling down as she cries with her face covered.

Of all the bodybuilders who were around, no body dared to stop the man from assaulting the woman and silently watched the show. After the ‘show’ was over, few of the watchers assisted the lady in getting up.

According to reports, the man in the video is Punit Malviya and the woman works at a school. The woman had reportedly complained to the gym trainer about Malviya’s alleged attempts to molest her during her workouts at the gym. This had infuriated him and he turned violent. In its tweet, ANI has mentioned that the man punched and kicked the woman after she complained about his behavior during workout. However, the police has not yet arrested the accused.