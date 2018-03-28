Shocking! Video footage showing 65-year-old accident victim mercilessly left on road in Kerala

Kadakkavoor (Kerala): In yet another case of public apathy, a 65-year-old woman, the victim of a hit-and-run kept lying in the middle of a busy road in Kerala’s Kadakkavoor before police came to her rescue. The CCTV footage that surfaced on Wednesday, showed the victim, lying motionless on the road while several cars and vehicle passed by her. People can be seen walking around her as mute spectators. Later, a passing police car stops and takes her to the hospital. The accused has been arrested.

