Shocking: In the name of superstition, snake bite kills 5-month-old baby   

In a shameful incident involving superstition, a five-month-old baby girl was killed by a snake bite. With an intention to give blessings of NaagDevta to the child, her parents handed over the baby to a snake charmer. The snake charmer put a snake around her neck, which eventually bit her, leading to her death.

The incident happened at Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh. The snake charmer showed at the home of the couple and told them the snake was not poisonous. He asked the couple to handover the baby to him so that he can perform rituals to give blessing to the baby through Naag Devta.

The charmer informed that the snake has been defanged and the snake bit the child. Till the couple came to know about child’s situation, it was too late. The neighbours caught the snake charmer and handed him over to police. The snake charmer has been identified as Billu Ram Markam.