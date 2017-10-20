Shocking! Elderly man in Nalanda forced to spit, lick own saliva off ground; Bihar minister condemns incident

Patna: Bihar Cabinet Minister Nand Kishore Yadav on Friday condemned the Nalanda incident and assured that culprits will be booked.

Yadav’s statement comes after an elderly-looking man was allegedly made to spit and lick his saliva off the floor as a punishment for entering the Sarpanch’s house without knocking.

Nalanda: Man made to spit & lick as punishment for entering Sarpanch’s house without knocking,was also beaten by slippers by women #Bihar pic.twitter.com/WTM31aLMVq

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, “I totally condemn this act and such incidents will not be tolerated in the state. We will take strict action against the culprits. The people of the state should trust BJP and its members. We will see to it that incidents like these never happen again”.

The incident took place in the Ajaipur village of Noorsarai block in Nalanda, the home district of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The man had gone to meet the village head to avail a government scheme. In an amateur video, the man can also be seen being beaten up with slippers by at least two women.: Elderly man thrashed