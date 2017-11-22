Shocking! Agra University posts Salman Khan’s photograph on BA student’s mark-sheet

In a major goof-up, the Agra University printed a picture of Bollywood star Salman Khan on a mark sheet of a first-year Bachelor of Arts student. This shocking incident came into notice when Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University (Agra University) officials were cross-checking the mark-sheet before releasing it. According to the report in a leading daily, the marksheet has a passport-sized photo of the Salman Khan pasted on it with the name of the student who scored aggregate 35% in his degree first year exam.

An official told the publication that they found several other marksheets too with discrepancies, including one with a photo of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. The report also said student whose mark sheet had the image of the Khan is belonged to Amrata Singh Memorial Degree College, Tejpur Java, Aligarh which is affiliated to Agra University.

Meanwhile, after the incident came into the notice, Agra University officials immediately summon back the marksheet and rectified it to avoid further embarrassment. Earlier in May this year, in an apparent prank, an admit card with actor Abhishek Bachchan’s name and picture appeared on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for candidates who took a multi-tasking (non-technical) staff examination.