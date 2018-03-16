Shocking! 70-year-old man allegedly beheaded in Bihar’s Darbhaga for naming a chowk after PM Narendra Modi

A 70-year-old man in Bihar’s Darbhanga district was attacked and beheaded by a group of 40-50 men over naming a chowk located in Bhadaha village on the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to reports, the man was the father of a local BJP leader. His brother too injured in the attack. Meanwhile, the police have arrested four people so far. Further investigation in the matter is on.

#Darbhanga (Bihar): Around 40-50 men came on 25-30 bikes with hockey sticks & swords. My father went to them to explain the situation, but was beheaded, they also tried to kill my brother: Son of 70-yr-old man who was beheaded for naming a chowk as Narendra Modi chowk pic.twitter.com/sVS5i65GKI — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018



The deceased has been identified as Ramchandra Yadav, father of Tej Narayan Yadav who is BJP chief from Behala Panchayat. First, he was attacked on the head, then on the hand and lastly, he was beheaded by a sword. As per the reports, another group wanted the chowk to be named after RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.