Shocking! 20-year-old dance teacher shot dead in Delhi for mocking strangers dance steps at a religious event

A 20-year-old dance instructor paid a heavy fee of imitating other person’s dance step. A shocking case, a dance teacher was shot dead allegedly by some unidentified assailants in Delhi during a Valmiki Jayanti procession on Wednesday. As per reports in Latestly.com a web portal, the dance teacher was shot from a close range on his chest. The deceased was identified as Avinash Sangwan.

According to a report in HT, the incident took place in Delhi at 11.30 pm, when Avinash, who came to the procession with his friend, mocked a step of a stranger, who was a well-built man. The man later came towards Avinash and pushed him angrily. Initially, Avinash ignored him and asked his friend to continue dancing. Later, before anyone could understand what happened, the man had shot Avinash.

Suddenly, I heard a gunshot sound and saw Avinash bleeding from his chest. We helped Avinash remove his t-shirt and found him bleeding from his right side of the chest. Before we could understand anything, Avinash collapsed on the road. We rushed him to Lohia hospital in a passerby’s car,” Avinash’s friend was quoted in Hindustan Times.

As per HT report, Avinash passed away before reaching hospital. The report further says an onlooker who was recording people dancing during the procession, had captured the moment dance teacher got shot.