Shocking! 10-year-old shot dead in Bihar’s Khagaria for plucking mangoes from orchard

Khagaria: A 10-year-old boy here was shot dead in Khagaria district of Bihar, about 175 kms from capital Patna, where he had allegedly entered an orchard, climbed a tree and plucked mangoes, police said today.

Satyam, a resident of Shergarh village under Gogari police station area, had entered the orchard yesterday and spotted by guard Rama Yadav who asked the boy to stop plucking the fruits and leave, Gogari SHO Deepak Kumar Yadav told PTI over phone.

When the boy paid no heed, Yadav flew into rage and fired from his gun, Yadav said adding that the child received the bullet in his head. Yadav fled the spot even as villagers gathered at the spot hearing the sound of the gunshot and informed the police, the SHO said adding “the boy had died by the time we reached the site of the incident”.

“The villagers were enraged and we could take away the body for post-mortem after giving an assurance that the culprit would be nabbed and brought to justice”, the SHO said.

“Raids are being conducted in search of Yadav and we are confident that will be caught soon”, he added.