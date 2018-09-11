Shocked beyond words, says PM Narendra Modi on Telangana bus accident

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday he was anguished by the loss of lives in a bus accident in Telangana in which 52 people died. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved families. “The bus accident in Telangana’s Jagtial district is shocking beyond words. Anguished by the loss of lives. My thoughts and solidarity with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover quickly,” Modi tweeted.

An overcrowded state-run bus swerved off the road and hurtled down the hillside into a valley in Telangana’s Jagtial district Tuesday, killing 52 people and wounding 20 others in one of the worst highway tragedies in the state, police said. The deceased included 36 women. The accident involving the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus occurred on the ghat section of the road near Shanivarapet village, about 200 km from state capital Hyderabad.