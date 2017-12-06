Shiv Sena team detained before hoisting tricolour at Lal Chowk, released

Srinagar: Six activists of the Shiv Sena were detained here today as police thwarted their bid to hoist a tricolour at Lal Chowk, an official said. The Shiv Sena activists arrived at Ghanta Ghar (ClockTower) in two vehicles and were taken into preventive custody as soon as they alighted, a police official said.

The detained activists were taken to the Police StationKothibagh where they were released after completing legal formalities, the official said. The Jammu unit of the Shiv Sena had sent a special team to hoist the national flag in Srinagar following NationalConference president Farooq Abdullah’s remarks on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir last week.

“They (Centre and BJP) are talking about raising the flag in PoK. I ask them to go and raise the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. They cannot even do that and they are talking about PoK,” Abdullah had said.