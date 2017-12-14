Shiv Sena slams Centre over rising inflation

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Thursday slammed the Centre on rising inflation rates and said that in the past two months the hike in price rose by almost 4.8 percent. Taking potshots at the Centre, the party in its mouthpiece ‘Saamna’ said, “Earlier, the Centre boasted about the pros of demonetisation and the GST but now when the inflation rates are rising sky high, they have no answers.”

The Shiv Sena said the blame is being put on rising prices of fuel and vegetables, the heavy rainfall in November and Cyclone Ockhi are also being used as an excuse. “But we should not forget that the rate at which inflation is rising, it is at the highest in these 15 months. Natural calamities alone cannot be blamed for this issue,” the article read.

The article added the reality is that the sudden decision of demonetisation and GST has hampered the entire country’s growth rate. “The truth is, a common man is still suffering. Someday it’s the prices of vegetables, while the other day it’s daily products or fuel but nonetheless, the Centre is claiming its efficiency in monitoring the country,” the Shiv Sena said.

The article concluded questioning the Centre’s stand on failure caused by the demonetisation and GST move. Earlier in October, the editorial claimed that demonetisation was a conspiracy to convert black money into white money, and help the rich get richer.