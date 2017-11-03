Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee find common turf

Kolkata/Mumbai: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has begun positioning herself in the run-up to the general election. Her first port of call was Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, whom she congratulated for ‘doing the right thing’ – that is, opposing the BJP.

She further gave Uddhav kudos for coming out against the ruling dispensation, unmindful of the fact that Sena was an NDA constituent. “His political party has its own ideology. Despite being in the NDA, they are criticising (the government)… this is a big thing,” Banerjee told the media.

Uddhav, accompanied by his son Aditya, visited the hotel in south Mumbai where Banerjee is staying and were warmly received by the Trinamool Congress chief. Later, the conversation predictably turned to issues of mutual interest – demonetisation and GST. However, a wary Mamata insisted on describing the meeting as a courteous call.

Asked about her party’s plans about the Gujarat Assembly elections, she said her party will not contest but only advise the people not to vote for the BJP. “The entire country is unhappy (post demonetisation). We had first warned about demonetisation and hasty implementation of GST… the common man is suffering. We are supporting (the common man in) Gujarat… about a lakh of people in Surat have lost their jobs.