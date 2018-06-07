Chandigarh: Rubbishing rumors of parting ways between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Thursday that his party is a permanent ally of the BJP.

“Shiromani Akali Dal is a permanent ally of BJP,” he said. He further appealed to other BJP allies to get ready for the 2019 elections by setting aside their differences. “I would like to appeal to all our allies that this is the time to fight, the battle is in six months. We should get together and cast away all our differences,” said Badal.

The BJP-SAD alliance had been in power in Punjab till 2017, when the Congress under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh won the assembly elections last year.