Shimla: Army Colonel arrested for raping lieutunant colonel’s daughter, sent to police custody

Shimla: A court on Thursday sent an Army Colonel arrested on charges of raping a fellow officer’s daughter to three days in police custody.

The young woman, aged 21 and an adopted daughter of a Lt Colonel, filed a police complaint on November 20 against the 56-year-old accused posted at the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) here. The Lt Colonel is also posted at the ARTRAC.

After preliminary investigations, a case under the Indian Penal Code was registered and the Colonel arrested on Wednesday evening.

In her complaint, the woman said she was called by the Colonel to his residence with a promise to introduce her to people associated with the modelling industry. She accused the Colonel of forcing her to drink alcohol and raping her. He even allegedly threatened to ‘ruin’ her father’s career if she revealed the crime to anyone.

Superintendent of Police Soumya Sambasivan said the medical examination report of the young woman was awaited. Police did not disclose the identify of the accused officer. Director General of Police Somesh Goyal told reporters that investigation into the woman’s complaint was on.