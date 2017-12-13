“Shame on you,” Sharad Pawar tells PM Modi for making allegations against former PM Manmohan Singh

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegation against his predecessor Manmohan Singh – that he was hobnobbing with Pakistan — drew even more condemnation on Tuesday with NCP chief Sharad Pawar telling him, “Shame on you.”

“Shame on you, Prime Minister, for making such allegations. You have made the allegations against this country’s former prime minister and former Defence officials,” Pawar, a former Defence Minister, said. “Modi’s government has not solved issues of farmers and other issues the country faces, but he is bringing the Pakistan angle as a diversionary tactic for Gujarat elections,” the NCP leader said at a public rally. “Manmohan Singh is a man of impeccable character, we condemn PM Modi for doubting his integrity,” Pawar added.

In a clear shift in its political focus, an assertive Pawar also asked farmers in Maharashtra not to pay outstanding loans or electricity dues unless the ruling dispensation deposits the much-hyped loan waiver amount in their bank accounts. Speaking at a public rally — euphemisti-cally dubbed ‘Halla Bol’ — organised by the Congress and the NCP in Nagpur on farm distress, Pawar said if the government is “of no use to people”, then the people should not cooperate with it.

Despite being unwell, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar led from the front; in a rekindling of its old ties with the Congress, both came out with renewed strength and showcased their numbers on the streets of Nagpur. Until now, Pawar has refrained from sniping at the Devendra Fadnavis government. But the party was clearly biding its time and waiting for the political narrative to change – an indication of which is the resurgent opposition in Gujarat.

“Several promises were made to the farmers and none has been kept, which made them feel helpless and driven into a corner. This is the real reason for poor farmers committing suicide. Today we are not here to make any promises to them. We are only reminding them of the promises made by BJP government and which have not been fulfilled.”

Pawar agreed to address the rally on his 78th birthday today even though he had undergone two minor surgeries recently. It is almost after 37 years that Pawar has taken to streets and addressed a rally of this kind. The last time he had done so was in the eighties when he was successful in bringing in a change.