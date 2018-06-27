New Delhi: The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West Delhi on Wednesday stated that the accused in the murder of Shailaja Dwivedi, Major Nikhil Handa, has been misleading the police in their investigation so far. He also said that the weapon (a knife) was not the actual murder weapon used by Handa to kill the wife of a fellow Indian Army Major.

“The accused, Handa, is giving us misleading information day after day. We have done 90 per cent of the work and in the coming days the truth will come out,” said Vijay Kumar, DCP West Delhi.

“The weapon that we have in our custody is not the weapon with, which Shailaja was killed,” he added.

He revealed that their investigation had found that following the murder, Handa had called a friend and told her about the incident. However, she didn’t believe him.

The police are yet to ascertain if this friend or Handa’s younger brother, who Handa had called next, have any role in the murder.

Handa was arrested a day after another Army Major’s wife was found dead in Delhi’s Brar Square area. He had made fake profiles on social media websites to befriend Shailaja and murdered her after she refused to marry him.

As per sources, the deceased’s body was found with her throat slit. The body had also been allegedly run over by a car several times. The police also seized the vehicle in which the victim was reportedly last seen travelling in.