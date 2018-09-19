Sewer worker’s death: Rahul Gandhi says PM Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat a hollow slogan

New Delhi: Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “tragic death” of sewer worker Anil in west Delhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said “PM’s Swachh Bharat is a hollow slogan, when he is blind to the plight of thousands of manual scavengers”. “Anil’s tragic death in the sewers of Delhi and photographs of his grieving son have made headlines worldwide,” said Gandhi on Twitter.

“Our PM’s ‘Swachh Bharat’ is a hollow slogan, when he’s blind to the plight of thousands of manual scavengers forced to excavate toilets and sewer lines in inhuman conditions,” he added. Anil, 20, died while cleaning a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sewer pit in west Delhi’s Dabri on Friday evening. The incident took place less than a week after the death of five workers inside a sewage pipe of DLF Capital Greens in Moti Nagar.