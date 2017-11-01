Several schools in Tamil Nadu closed due to rains

Chennai: Schools in Chennai, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur districts were closed for second consecutive day on Wednesday owing to rains, the district administrations said. Schools in these districts were closed on Tuesday owing to rains on Monday. However, on Tuesday there were no rains during the day. Nevertheless the district administrations declared holidays due to water logging in the schools. It rained here early on Wednesday. The weather department has predicted rain or thundershowers at most places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and at many places over interior Tamil Nadu for the next four days.