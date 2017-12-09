Setback on Gujarat Assembly poll eve: Nana Patole quits as MP and leaves BJP

Mumbai: The enfant terrible of Maharashtra politics and Member of Parliament of the BJP from the Bhandara-Gondia constituency, Nana Patole, has tendered his resignation from the party and Lok Sabha membership. Patole may join the Congress and will contest the state Assembly seat, instead of the Lok Sabha poll. The development is seen as a blow to the BJP, coming a day ahead of the first round of the Gujarat Assembly polls on Saturday.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Patole said, “There was a lot of feeling of suffocation. I am feeling free from that. The intention with which I had joined the BJP was not being fulfilled and hence I have tendered my resignation from the party and from the Lok Sabha.”

This is not the first time that Patole has quit any party, but certainly is the first BJP MP to criticise the Prime Minister and walk out of the party. Since the last few days, he had been quite vocal in his criticism of Modi, the CM and policy decisions like demonetisation, GST, and loan waiver for farmers. The MP remarked that the Prime Minister does not tolerate dissenting voices.

Sources contend that it was Patole who had invited senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha in Akola for the agitation on the loan waiver issue. Speaking to newspersons in Kolhapur, Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha leader Narayan Rane remarked that ever since Patole began criticising the government, it was apparent that he was charting a new path.

Meanwhile, state Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sunil Tatkare has contended that if and when the Lok Sabha bye-election for Bhandara-Gondia is declared, then we shall discuss with the Congress and decide. “The Lok Sabha seat is from our quota,” Tatkare said.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections Patole had defeated NCP heavyweight Praful Patel by a margin of 1.49 lakh votes. Between 1999 to 2009, Patole was a Congress MLA.