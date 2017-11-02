Free Press Journal
See pics: Crown Prince of Bhutan steals the show as King and Queen arrive in India

See pics: Crown Prince of Bhutan steals the show as King and Queen arrive in India

— By Priyanka Vartak | Nov 02, 2017 01:22 pm
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck are on an official trip to India. Right from the airport, where External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj received them, to other official engagements, the star of the moment wasn’t the royal couple.

It was, the crown Prince of Bhutan, Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, who is winning the hearts all around with his cuteness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the little prince an official football from the recently concluded FIFA U-17 World Cup and a chess set.

As his smiling parents kept an eye on the pint-sized crown prince, he charmed the PM, bowing prettily and eagerly reaching out for the ball. Earlier, the Royal couple and little prince met President Ram Nath Kovind and Indian First Lady Savita Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President appreciated Bhutan King’s role in resolving the Doklam issue during the meeting.

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema look on as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi interacts with their son Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck during a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo/ Twitter

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema, with their son Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, exchange greetings with President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita at Rashtrapati Bhavan. PTI Photo

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema, with their son Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, call on the President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita at Rashtrapati Bhavan. PTI Photo / RB

Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (L) interacts with Bhutan’s prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck (C) as King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (2R) and Queen Jetsun Pema (R) look on prior to a meeting. / AFP PHOTO / PRAKASH SINGH

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema look on as External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj interacts with their son Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck during a meeting. PTI Photo

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema, with their son Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, call on the President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo / RB

