See pics: Crown Prince of Bhutan steals the show as King and Queen arrive in India

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck are on an official trip to India. Right from the airport, where External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj received them, to other official engagements, the star of the moment wasn’t the royal couple.

It was, the crown Prince of Bhutan, Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, who is winning the hearts all around with his cuteness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the little prince an official football from the recently concluded FIFA U-17 World Cup and a chess set.

Had a wonderful meeting with the King, Queen and Prince of Bhutan. pic.twitter.com/6dWDoNL1jv

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2017

Presented the Prince of Bhutan an official football from the FIFA U-17 World Cup and a chess set. pic.twitter.com/91xLRURPnJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2017

As his smiling parents kept an eye on the pint-sized crown prince, he charmed the PM, bowing prettily and eagerly reaching out for the ball. Earlier, the Royal couple and little prince met President Ram Nath Kovind and Indian First Lady Savita Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President appreciated Bhutan King’s role in resolving the Doklam issue during the meeting.