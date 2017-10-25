Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / India / Security forces launch search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

Security forces launch search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

— By Asia News International | Oct 25, 2017 09:43 am
FOLLOW US:

Shopian: A massive cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday early morning.

At least 13 villages have been cordoned off.

A joint team of the Special Operation Group (SOG) Shopian, 44, 62, and 1 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Indian Army and 14th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cordoned off the villages.


The areas are Sugan, Heff, Shirmaal, Nagbal, Barbugh, Chitragaam, Turkawangam, Maldeera, Kashew, Kadgam and Nullayposhwari.

Further details are awaited.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…

  • Simultaneous polls challenging task

    Holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies has come into focus once again after the Election Commission favouring…

  • BJP: Get real, deliver vikas

    If the BJP wanted the Tamil film Mersal to banish without a trace at the box-office, then it went about…

  • The challenge for Social Democrats is daunting

    Since the Second World War, the centre-right and centre-left parties have played a crucial role in rebuilding democracy in Western…