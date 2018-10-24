Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the admit card for the Officer ‘Grade A’ Assistant Manager posts. The exam is scheduled to be held on November 17 for the recruitment of a total of 120 posts. Candidates applied for the Officer Grade A posts, can download their online admit card from SEBI official website, sebi.gov.in and will be available for download till November 17.

Follow these steps to download SEBI Officer Grade A admit card

Step 1: Visit official website of SEBI

Step 2: On the homepage, click on career section

Step 3: A new page will open showing admit card link

Step 4: Enter registration No and date-of-birth

Step 5: Your admit card will appear

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use.

Here’s the direct link to download the SEBI Officer Grade A admit card

http://ibps.sifyitest.com/sebiaofaug18/cloea_oct18/login.php?appid=32e75d47811f0c3aea0ee13629f8fe90