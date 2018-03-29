SC/ST act: Ravi Shankar Prasad confirms filing review petition in Supreme Court

New Delhi: Union Minister of Law Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday confirmed that his ministry will file a review petition on the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 (SC/ST Act) in the Supreme Court. Interacting with media, Prasad said they have taken note of the directives of the Supreme Court and will soon do the needful.

“The government has taken note of judgment of the Supreme Court about laying doing new norms as per SC/ST operation is concerned. I have already instructed the Ministry of Law over the desirability of filling a review and appropriate follow-up action,” Prasad said.

His confirmation came hours after; the report regarding the same had emerged. The opposition has been pressing the Centre to file a review petition against the recent top court ruling that diluted the provisions for immediate arrest under the SC/ST Act.

On March 20, the apex court, in a bid to check misuse of the SC/ST Act, ruled that preliminary enquiry in a case under the Atrocities Act would be done by the DSP to ensure the allegations are not frivolous, and to avoid the false implication of an innocent.

The court also held that a government official cannot be prosecuted on a mere allegation of committing an offence under the Act without the sanction of the appointing authority.