SC/ST Act: Amit Shah slams Congress, says BJP stands with Dalits

New Delh: BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress and other opposition parties over their allegations of weakening the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill and assured that the Union government will protect every right of the Dalit community. In a series of tweets, the BJP chief also said that the government would protect every right of the Dalits and continue to fulfil their aspirations.

“Right from the day the Honourable Supreme Court gave a judgment on SC/ST Atrocities Act, central government acted in an immediate and informed manner…,” Shah said.

He said that at every juncture and in all possible ways, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would stand shoulder to shoulder with the community.

“Modi government’s commitment to fulfilling Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s vision is unwavering. All the efforts of the government are aimed at transforming the lives of Dalits.

“We will continue our efforts to make our Dalit sisters and brothers the makers of New India. We will fulfil their aspirations and dreams. Jai Bhim! Jai Hind!” he said.

Hitting out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his DNA jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah reminded him about how the grand old party ignored Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

“The Congress, which is mocking the DNA of Prime Minister Modi is the same party which defeated Dr. Ambedkar not once but twice. Made flimsy excuses to ensure his portrait was not placed in Central Hall. Denied him a Bharat Ratna. India has seen through their negative politics!” he said.

Shah lashed out at the political parties indulging in Dalit politics and sought their apology for the alleged sufferings of the community.

“Due to the politically driven manifestations of a microscopic minority of dejected and rejected political parties, crores of innocent people suffered. These parties owe our Dalit sisters and brothers an apology for their misdeeds,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi had on Monday slammed the BJP over the Dalit issues, saying those challenging the system that keeps their caste at the lowest were hit by violence.

“It is in the DNA of the RSS/BJP, to keep Dalits at the lowest notch in Indian society. Those who challenge this thinking are hit by violence,” he tweeted.

Defending the government’s move, Shah said that through the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2015, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had actually strengthened the provisions of the Act.

“This was done in line with our commitment to the welfare of SC and ST communities,” he said.

He also accused both the opposition parties and vested interest groups of spreading panic about reservations among the Dalit community before every election.

“The script is now old before every election, the same vested interest groups start spreading panic about reservations. BJP’s stand is clear, which I am once again stating – we fully believe in the Constitution given by Babasaheb and the rights it has given to SC/ST communities,” Shah said.

He said that MPs from the Scheduled Castes met the Prime Minister in the wake of the apex courts’s order and were assured by him that the government was doing everything to protect the rights and wellbeing of the Dalit sisters and brothers.