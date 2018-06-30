Schools in Kashmir closed today due to heavy rains

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): All the schools in Kashmir will be closed on Saturday due to incessant rains and inclement weather. “In view of the incessant rains, inclement weather and as a precautionary measure, all schools in Kashmir division to remain closed today,” Syed Abid Shah, Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar told ANI.

Many parts of Kashmir have been receiving heavy rainfall since the last two days causing a flood-like situation in the state. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra has called for an emergency meeting to discuss the flood-like situation in the state. Earlier on Thursday, the rain also caused a halt for the first batch of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra at Baltal base camps due to severe water logging. The officials have also issued an alert as the Darhali River in Rajouri overflowed on Friday due to heavy rainfall.