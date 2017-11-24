School girl’s body found in dry river bed

Dharmapuri (TN): The body of a 14-year-old girl was today found in a dry river bed near here, police said.

The girl, who left for school yesterday, did not return and a complaint had been lodged in this regard.

Police found the body in the Mullanur river bed at two am.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

It was not known whether the girl was kidnapped and murdered or if she had committed suicide, police sources said.

A youth had informed police about the body and he is being questioned, they added.