School girl’s body found in dry river bed
Dharmapuri (TN): The body of a 14-year-old girl was today found in a dry river bed near here, police said.
The girl, who left for school yesterday, did not return and a complaint had been lodged in this regard.
Police found the body in the Mullanur river bed at two am.
The body has been sent for post-mortem.
It was not known whether the girl was kidnapped and murdered or if she had committed suicide, police sources said.
A youth had informed police about the body and he is being questioned, they added.