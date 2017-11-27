Saviours! Bengaluru cops rescue stray dog whose head got stuck in pot

15 cops of the Karnataka Special Reserve Police Line came together to help a little stray dog who had gotten his head stuck in a plastic matka (pot) and their service is being lauded online.

The dog found himself in grave trouble when it could not pull out its head from a plastic matka. DCP Traffic East for Karnataka, Abhishek Goyal shared the news on Twitter with photos of cops trying to help the scared dog. His tweet reads, “Just heard a lot of commotion in KSRP Reserve Line. Around 15 policemen were trying to rescue a stray dog � who had managed to get his head stuck in a matka. First a cut was made to breathe. Then rescued. Could not click the final � pic as the poor scared soul ran away asap”.

Just heard a lot of commotion in KSRP Reserve Line. Around 15 policemen were trying to rescue a stray dog 🐕 who had managed to get his head stuck in a matka. First a cut was made to breathe. Then rescued. Could not click the final 🐕 pic as the poor scared soul ran away asap pic.twitter.com/HHdooQu9yY

— Abhishek Goyal (@goyal_abhei) November 25, 2017

As per the tweet, the incident happened in KSRP Reserve Line. Armed with a saw, the cops made a cut to make sure that the dog could breathe properly and then properly cut the plastic pot open to set him free. However, unfortunately, he couldn’t get a picture of the dog as he ran away as soon as it was free.

Twitterati was quite impressed by the rescue operation by the cops and praised them for helping the animal in dire need.

Compassion and always there to help any soul defines these hero’s in uniform! Inspiring as Always! Proud of you all. _/\_ — Manju Mehra,TW,WF (@ManjuTraffic) November 25, 2017

Great effort! Much Respect! — Nisha (@skyhighnish) November 26, 2017

Sir. Lovely job. Living together with love..

As human it’s our responsibility. KSRP did it. — Manoj Kumar (@ManojKu69540096) November 25, 2017

Salute🙏🏼 — Harry Gill (@harry991990) November 26, 2017

Awesome humans in uniform..! — Awe Kum (@AweKum) November 25, 2017

Aise kaamo me aksar insaniyat jeet jati hai. Good work done by Team Police. — Jinesh N. Shah⏺ (@Jineshhundia) November 25, 2017

Appreciable act…Reminds us of the condition of a few corrupt people who get caught in self-created complications and later are uunable to extricate themselves out of the complications that arise from their own faulty thinking pattern…complicated society 🙂 — Natarajan Iyer (@iyer77nvg) November 25, 2017