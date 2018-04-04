Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu in Jodhpur ahead of verdict; [See Pics]

Free Press Journal
— By PTI | Apr 04, 2018 04:21 pm
Mumbai: Ahead of the verdict by a Jodhpur court in the blackbuck poaching case, Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and Tabu reached the Rajasthan city. The three actors did not speak to mediapersons waiting outside the Mumbai airport while they left from here.

Jodhpur: Film actress Sonali Bendre leaves Jodhpur airport to appear in the chief judicial magistrate court in the 1998 Blackbuck hunting case, in Jodhpur on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Ali Khan leaves Jodhpur airport to appear in the chief judicial magistrate court in the 1998 Blackbuck hunting case. PTI Photo

Jodhpur: Film actress Neelam leaves Jodhpur airport to appear in the chief judicial magistrate court in the 1998 Blackbuck hunting case, in Jodhpur on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Superstar Salman Khan, meanwhile, arrived in Mumbai in the early hours today from Abu Dhabi where he has been shooting for “Race 3”. A Jodhpur court will announce tomorrow the verdict in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case against Salman Khan.

Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks on October 2, 1998, in Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of “Hum Saath Saath Hain”. Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Tabu, who were also shooting for the film, are the co-accused in the case. Salman Khan, 52, had earlier pleaded innocence in the case, claiming before the court that he had been “framed”.

