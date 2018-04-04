Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu in Jodhpur ahead of verdict; [See Pics]

Mumbai: Ahead of the verdict by a Jodhpur court in the blackbuck poaching case, Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and Tabu reached the Rajasthan city. The three actors did not speak to mediapersons waiting outside the Mumbai airport while they left from here.

Rajasthan: Actor Salman Khan arrives in Jodhpur. Verdict in blackbuck poaching case will be pronounced tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/CDqXS12y9r — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018



#WATCH: Actor Saif Ali Khan outside Jodhpur Airport says ‘sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo warna padegi ek’ to his driver when he was being asked questions by reporters. Jodhpur Court will deliver verdict in blackbuck poaching case tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/n6AYIcHgY8 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018

Superstar Salman Khan, meanwhile, arrived in Mumbai in the early hours today from Abu Dhabi where he has been shooting for “Race 3”. A Jodhpur court will announce tomorrow the verdict in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case against Salman Khan.

Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks on October 2, 1998, in Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of “Hum Saath Saath Hain”. Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Tabu, who were also shooting for the film, are the co-accused in the case. Salman Khan, 52, had earlier pleaded innocence in the case, claiming before the court that he had been “framed”.

